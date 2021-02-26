Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Textron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Textron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

