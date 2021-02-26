Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,531.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

