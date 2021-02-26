Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

