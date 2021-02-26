Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,009,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB opened at $164.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

