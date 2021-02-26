Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after buying an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

