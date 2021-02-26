Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $244.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

