Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in CME Group by 94.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 54,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.76.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

