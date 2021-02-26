Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,009 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average is $185.83. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 77,227 shares of company stock worth $15,032,241 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.