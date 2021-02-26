Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 27,075 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 161.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

DDOG opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,165.61 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $29,811,822.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock valued at $240,080,003. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.