Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $754.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.44. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,016,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,388 shares of company stock valued at $161,618,515. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

