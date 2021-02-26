Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,896 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 283,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.