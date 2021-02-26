Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,131 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after acquiring an additional 829,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,930,000 after acquiring an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after acquiring an additional 294,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

