Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,221 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

