Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,233 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

MMC stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

