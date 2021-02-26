Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,075 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $50.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

