Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,850 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.