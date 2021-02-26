Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,923 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.