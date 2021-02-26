Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,109 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.