Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,319 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $879,120,000 after buying an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.04.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

