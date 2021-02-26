Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 924 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8,743.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,887,000 after purchasing an additional 548,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,497,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,451. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

ADI opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

