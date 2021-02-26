Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $173.26 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

