Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

