Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $720,866,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.29 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

