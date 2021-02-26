OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGI shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OGI opened at $3.08 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

