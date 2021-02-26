Origin Dollar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $168,510.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $168,510.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.00487684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00068802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00081799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.79 or 0.00460056 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,520,102 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

