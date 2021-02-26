Origin Protocol Price Down 26.8% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $67.59 million and $27.15 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00715835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,860,311 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

