Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $259.67 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $259.67 million and approximately $27.14 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $12.65 or 0.00026912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00487938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00072086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00082801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.69 or 0.00486578 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

