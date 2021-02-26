Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.1 million.Orthofix Medical also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $46.41 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $897.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.