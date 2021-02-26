Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO) rose 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 106,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 186,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86.

Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) Company Profile (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

