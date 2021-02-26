Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.28. 3,434,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

