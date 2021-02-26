Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $79.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

