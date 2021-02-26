Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of ORCC opened at $13.77 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

