Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Trading Down 3%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)’s stock price fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90. 3,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.94% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

