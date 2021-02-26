Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller Sells 339,377 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $8,968,030.78.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 125,406 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $4,557,254.04.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94.

On Friday, January 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 6,492,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,745. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

