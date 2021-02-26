Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Financial Analysis

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Indivior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 29.95% 10.71% 4.88% Indivior -31.93% -4.15% -0.26%

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacira BioSciences and Indivior, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 4 7 0 2.64 Indivior 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $74.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Indivior.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Indivior’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $421.03 million 7.59 -$11.02 million $0.86 85.53 Indivior $785.00 million 1.69 $134.00 million $1.15 7.87

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Pacira BioSciences. Indivior is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Indivior on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure. It offers EXPAREL, a non-opioid medication administered at the time of surgery to control pain while reducing opioid requirements; and iovera system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. The company has collaboration with Aetna. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia. It offers SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; SUBOXONE sublingual film; and PERSERIS for extended-release injectable suspension, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company is also involved in finance activities. It operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.