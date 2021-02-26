Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 501,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

