Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Cap Hits $6,280.52

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $6,280.52 and $182,246.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 115.4% against the US dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00712017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Pamp Network is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

