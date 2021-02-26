Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Down 6.8%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $33.02. 3,907,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,082,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

