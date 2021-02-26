Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22), but opened at GBX 18 ($0.24). Panthera Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 140,007 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.56 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.99.

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

