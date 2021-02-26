Pantos (PAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $11,037.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00476732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00068149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.04 or 0.00465448 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,004,173 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

