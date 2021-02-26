Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

PZZA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.82.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

