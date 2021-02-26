Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

