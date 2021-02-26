ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 69.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $106,311.55 and approximately $226.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 55% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00379698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

