PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.09. 354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKCOY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get PARK24 alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.