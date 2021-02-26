Parkgene Hits Market Cap of $383,189.12 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $383,189.12 and approximately $65.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.61 or 0.00699480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00029812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

