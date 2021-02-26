Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $2.11 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 980,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $304.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

