Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $143,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

PSN stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

