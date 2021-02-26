Particl Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $20,930.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011529 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,769,667 coins and its circulating supply is 9,733,443 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.