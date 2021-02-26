Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSYTF. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of PSYTF remained flat at $$7.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

