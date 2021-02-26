Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSYTF. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of PSYTF remained flat at $$7.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

