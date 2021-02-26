Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to $9.75

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.75 to $9.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSYTF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of Pason Systems stock remained flat at $$7.48 during trading on Friday. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

