Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to $9.75

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.75 to $9.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSYTF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of Pason Systems stock remained flat at $$7.48 during trading on Friday. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.